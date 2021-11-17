StockMarketWire.com - Publishing and exhibitions group Informa reiterated its guidance after reporting 'strong' growth in its subscriptions-led businesses and improving momentum across its B2B businesses.

Guidance for the full year remained unchanged, with adjusted operating profit expected to come in at about £375 million and revenue at about £1,800 million.

'We will complete the 2021 transition year in a stronger place than we anticipated at the start of the year and are now single-mindedly focused on growth and acceleration through to 2024,' the company said.

Looking ahead, the company said it would host its 2021 Capital Markets Day at 1pm GMT / 8am EST on 7 December.

'The event will focus on the 2021-2024 Growth Acceleration Plan II and provide the opportunity to meet with a wide range of Senior Management, a number of whom will be presenting alongside the Group Chief Executive,' it added.

