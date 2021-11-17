StockMarketWire.com - Equipment rental group Vp said it had acquired working-at-height specialist M&S Hire for £2.8 million.
M&S was founded in 1984 and was a specialist rental business engaged in the supply of access systems and working-at-height solutions to contractors in the commercial fit-out sector.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.