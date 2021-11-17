StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Tullow Oil stuck to its annual output guidance and said a drilling campaign in Ghana was on track, with three of four wells planned in 2021 now onstream.
Production averaged 59,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day to the end October 2021, in line with expectations, the company said.
The full-year guidance range was was maintained at 58,000-to-61,000 boepd.
Annual underlying operating cashflow was expected to be about $600 million, and free cash flow is about $100 million.
Chief executive Rahul Dhir the process to find a strategic partner in Kenya was progressing well.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
