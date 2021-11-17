StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan said its hVIVO subsidiary had signed a £5.1 million contract with a biopharmaceutical company.
The work wold see the client test its investigational medicinal product using hVIVO's respiratory syncytial virus human challenge study model.
The study was due to commence in the second half of 2022, with the revenue from the contract being recognised across 2021 and 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
