StockMarketWire.com - Logistics group Wincanton said it had won a five-year contract with fashion retailer Primark for the provision of transport services to all its UK stores.
Wincanton said it would make more than 50,000 deliveries to 191 stores across the UK each year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
