StockMarketWire.com - Information services company Experian reported a jump in first-half profit, led by 'standout' growth in its consumer services business.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit was up 43% to $654 million year-on-year as revenue increased 23% to $3.06 billion.
'Consumer services has seen standout growth, and our B2B businesses continue to perform very well,' the company said.
Growth was fuelled by by 'membership growth, high rates of upsell into our premium credit and identity offers and strength across our credit and insurance marketplaces,' it added.
Looking ahead to the full year, 'we now expect organic revenue growth in the range of 11-13%, total revenue growth of 15-17% and strong EBIT margin accretion, all at constant exchange rates,' it added.
The company declared a first interim dividend of 16.0 US cents per share, up 10%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
