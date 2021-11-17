StockMarketWire.com - Residential landlord Grainger said it had acquired two sites for direct development build-to-rent opportunities.
The sites totalled a potential of 480 new homes within Grainger's planning and legal pipeline. The Exmouth Junction site in Exeter had the potential for 230 homes, while Brook Place 2 in Sheffield had the potential for up to 250 homes.
'The two sites will be developed by Grainger as one of its many routes to sourcing future schemes,' the company said.
'These routes also include forward funding third party developers; acquisition of stabilised assets; and joint venture and partnership arrangements such as its Connected Living London partnership with Transport for London.''
