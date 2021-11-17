StockMarketWire.com - Cyber defense company Corero Network Security said it had recently secured a number of 'significant' customer orders totalling over $4 million since the half year.
Revenues for these recent customer orders in the hosting provider market segment would be recognised over the course of the lifetime of each of the contracts.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
