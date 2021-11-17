StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said it had formed an Indian subsidiary.
OptiBiotix had in March announced the appointment of Dr Taru Jain to focus on business development and growing sales in the Indian and Asian markets.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
