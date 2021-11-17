StockMarketWire.com - Bioplastics and radio frequency technology business Biome Technologies warned on revenue after an expected acceleration of further offtake was delayed until next year as a customer 'manages conflicting production priorities.'
Revenue for the year ending 31 December 2021 would be significantly below current market expectations. as revenue in the final quarter of the year would be lower than they previously envisaged, the company said.
The company had assumed that the previously reported engineering limitations at its second US customer for filtration mesh would be removed, allowing a ramp up of their additional manufacturing lines.
Still, the company said the impact on profit would be 'minor,' owing to an anticipated improved mix of sales, higher other operating income, and lower overhead expenditure.
The earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, loss for the year ending 31 December 2021 will be only slightly greater than current market expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
