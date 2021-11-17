StockMarketWire.com - Gold producer Caracal Gold said its prospecting licence at the Kilimapesa gold mining and processing operations in Kenya, had been renewed for a further three years.
The prospecting license formed part of the company's broader exploration and development activities at Kilimapesa, which would now be accelerated.
The licence is 'integral to the company's long-term exploration and development blueprint in Kenya and key to increasing current resources to +2-3Mozs over the next 18 months,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
