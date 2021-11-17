StockMarketWire.com - Investment management group Kingswood said it had agreed to acquire assets of Smythe and Walter, an independent financial planning business, for up to £840,000.
'Smythe and Walter are a growing firm and this acquisition enhances our existing footprint in the South East,' the company said.
Smythe and Walter looks after ;approximately 100 client households with around £40 million assets under management advising on all aspects of personal financial planning.'
Following completion, £420,000 would be paid immediately and up to £420,000 would be payable on a deferred basis over the following two years, subject to the achievement of pre-agreed performance targets.
