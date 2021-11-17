StockMarketWire.com - Resources company Rambler Metals and Mining said it continued to intersect high-grade copper at its Ming mine in Canada.
Highlights included intersecting 9.45 metres at 3.54% copper.
'The positive assay results received in the program so far provide confidence in our near-term production outlook, having confirmed the earlier block model based on wider-spaced drilling in the target areas,' chief executive Toby Bradbury said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
