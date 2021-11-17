StockMarketWire.com - Transitional energy company Chariot said it had signed binding key terms of a long-term joint development partnership, with Total Eren, a France-based renewable energy power producer.

The partnership would be for a period of three years, with the option to extend for a further two years.

Under the partnership, which goes into effect on 1 January 2022, the partners would seek to develop wind and solar projects for mining clients in Africa. Chariot would have a right to invest between 15-to 49% into the co-developed projects.

The agreed terms will set out the relationship between the Partners from for the joint origination and


