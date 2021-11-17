StockMarketWire.com - Resources group Strategic Minerals said it had identified further significant high-grade tin in four pit samples taken to the west of the main Redmoor deposit in Cornwall.
The company said it had recorded a significant, at or near surface, tin result in the pit called CRT04, peaking at 0.68% tin.
All four pit samples taken showed confirmed in-situ mineralisation.
Strategic Minerals also said it had updated internally estimated project economics, which now showed a large uplift in its net present value to $163 million with a 33.1% internal rate of return.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
