StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation services group Silverbullet Data said it had won its first significant '4D' agency contract with German media agency Pilot.

Pilot was part of the Local Planet network with whom Silverbullet had a joint venture and managed about €1.2 billion of media billings annually.

'This contract is part of the roll out of 4D across multiple geographies and languages, laying the foundation for further growth in 2022 as the use of third-party cookies continues to diminish within the advertising ecosystem,' the company said.




