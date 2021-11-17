StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation services group Silverbullet Data said it had won its first significant '4D' agency contract with German media agency Pilot.
Pilot was part of the Local Planet network with whom Silverbullet had a joint venture and managed about €1.2 billion of media billings annually.
'This contract is part of the roll out of 4D across multiple geographies and languages, laying the foundation for further growth in 2022 as the use of third-party cookies continues to diminish within the advertising ecosystem,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.