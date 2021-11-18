CA
19/11/2021 13:30 new housing price index
19/11/2021 13:30 retail trade
DE
19/11/2021 07:00 PPI
EU
19/11/2021 09:00 Euro area balance of payments
FR
19/11/2021 06:30 unemployment
IT
19/11/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
19/11/2021 10:00 balance of payments
UK
19/11/2021 00:01 GfK consumer confidence survey
19/11/2021 07:00 retail sales
19/11/2021 07:00 public sector finances
19/11/2021 12:00 BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill participates in Bristol Festival of Economics
US
19/11/2021 15:45 Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks at Center for Financial Stability event
