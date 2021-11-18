StockMarketWire.com - Merchant banking group Close Brothers said that Martin Andrew had decided to step down from his role as chief executive of Close Brothers Asset Management to pursue the next stage of his career.

Andrew would remain with the business until the spring 2022 to ensure a smooth succession.

'The search for a successor is well underway and an announcement will be made in due course,' the company said.


