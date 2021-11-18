StockMarketWire.com - Flow control and instrumentation group Rotork said order intake in the four months through October was up a high single digit percentage year-on-year, but flagged the impact of supply chain disruption that is expected to continue.
'During the period we saw a pick-up in project and environmental related activity,' the company said.
'The majority of Rotork's activity continues to be driven by customers' operational rather than capital expenditure and they continue to spend on automation and electrification projects as well as maintenance and refurbishment.'
Looking ahead, the company said it expected to supply chain disruptions to persist in the near term.
'As a result, we expect second half revenue to be similar to the first half with adjusted operating margins slightly ahead of the first half. We anticipate entering 2022 with a record year end order book,' it added.
Rotork will publish 2021 full-year results on Tuesday 1 March 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
