StockMarketWire.com - Gaming software provider Playtech confirmed media reports that it had received a preliminary approach from JKO Play relating to a possible rival offer for the company amid interest from Gopher and Aristocrat.
JKO Play, a company controlled by Formula One team-owner Eddie Jordan, was seeking access to certain due diligence information, in order to explore terms on which an offer for Playtech might be made.
Media reports suggest JKO Play is mulling £3 billion-plus counterbid for Playtech, intensifying the bidding war for the company amid interest from Gopher and Aristrocrat.
Playtech accepted a 680p-a-share bid from Aristocrat last month, and has also received a preliminary approach from Gopher Investments on 21 October 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
