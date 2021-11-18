StockMarketWire.com - Halma reported a jump in first-half profit, led by higher revenue and a £34.0 million gain on the sale of Texecom.

For the six months to 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit rose 74% to £167.5 million year-on-year as revenue increased 19% to £737.2 million.

'Our full year outlook is unchanged, despite variable overhead costs returning and continued impacts on revenue, costs and working capital from increased supply chain, logistics and labour market disruption,' the company said.

The interim dividend was raised by 7% to 7.35 pence.

'In the second half of the year, we expect more typical rates of revenue growth and return on sales, with the latter more in line with historical levels,' it added.


