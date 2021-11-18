StockMarketWire.com - Home builder Crest Nicholson upgraded its outlook on annual profit after reporting 'strong' sales performance in the second second half of the year.

For the 12-month period ending 31 October 2021, adjusted pre-tax profit was expected to be 'marginally ahead of consensus of £101.2m with the Longcross Film Studio contribution being more than anticipated,' the company said.

'The group has performed strongly in the second half of the year with our full year underlying profit before tax marginally ahead of our expectations,' it added.

The company said 4,332 plots had been approved for purchase at a gross margin of 26.7%.


