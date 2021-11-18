StockMarketWire.com - Property company LondonMetric reported a rise in first-half profit as net rental income increased amid increased rent collection.

For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit climbed to £256.56 million from £85.4 million year-on-year as net rental income was rose 3.6% to £63.5 million.

The interim dividend Dividend increased by 4.8% to 4.4 pence.

'Our exceptionally high rent collection levels, continued rental growth and strong valuation uplifts reflect the strong tailwinds supporting our sector calls and the continued investor liquidity accessing these types of assets, alongside an active asset management approach,' the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com