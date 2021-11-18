StockMarketWire.com - Distribution and services group Bunzl said it had recently acquired Workwear Express and Hydropac.

Workwear Express, based in Durham, UK, was a personalised workwear and promotional clothing with a strong e-commerce focus.

Early in November Bunzl also completed the acquisition of Hydropac, a distributor of insulated packaging solutions based in Buckinghamshire, UK.

'The acquisitions demonstrate the opportunities for growth in digital channels, with Workwear Express a strong online driven business and Hydropac a specialist in packaging products that support online focused customers,' the company said.


