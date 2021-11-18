StockMarketWire.com - Investment manager and advisor support group Tatton Asset Management posted a rise in first-half profit and upgraded its annual guidance as it boosted net inflows.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through September increased to £4.8 million, up from £3.1 million year-on-year, as revenue jumped 26% to £13.8 million.
Assets under management rose by a fifth to £10.8 billion and organic net inflows amounted to £652 million.
Tatton declared an interim dividend of 4p per share, up 14% year-on-year.
'Trading momentum has continued since the last market update and post period end and, as a result, we now anticipate that trading for the current financial year will be ahead of the board's previous expectations,' the company said. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
