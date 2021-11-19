Interim Result
22/11/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
22/11/2021 Thruvision Group PLC (THRU)
22/11/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
23/11/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
23/11/2021 Ao World PLC (AO.)
23/11/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
23/11/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
23/11/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
23/11/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
23/11/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)
23/11/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
23/11/2021 Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS)
23/11/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
23/11/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
23/11/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
23/11/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)
23/11/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)
23/11/2021 Record PLC (REC)
24/11/2021 Revolution Beauty Group PLC (REVB)
24/11/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
24/11/2021 (CORD)
24/11/2021 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)
24/11/2021 Arena Events Group PLC (ARE)
24/11/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
24/11/2021 First Property Group PLC (FPO)
24/11/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
24/11/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
24/11/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
25/11/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
25/11/2021 Shearwater Group PLC (SWG)
25/11/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
25/11/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
25/11/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
25/11/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)
25/11/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
25/11/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
25/11/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
Final Result
22/11/2021 Cerillion PLC (CER)
22/11/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
22/11/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
23/11/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
23/11/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
24/11/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)
24/11/2021 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)
24/11/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
24/11/2021 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)
24/11/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
24/11/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
25/11/2021 Mj Hudson Group PLC (MJH)
25/11/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
AGM / EGM
22/11/2021 Allergy Therapeutics PLC (AGY)
22/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
22/11/2021 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)
22/11/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
22/11/2021 Mila Resources Plc (MILA)
23/11/2021 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
23/11/2021 Orient Telecoms PLC (ORNT)
23/11/2021 Physiomics PLC (PYC)
23/11/2021 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
23/11/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
23/11/2021 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
24/11/2021 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
24/11/2021 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)
24/11/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
24/11/2021 Prairie Mining Ltd (PDZ)
24/11/2021 (OCTP)
24/11/2021 (MXC)
24/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
24/11/2021 Darktrace PLC (DARK)
24/11/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
24/11/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
24/11/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
24/11/2021 European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH)
25/11/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
25/11/2021 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
25/11/2021 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)
25/11/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
25/11/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
25/11/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
25/11/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
26/11/2021 Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4)
26/11/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
26/11/2021 Base Resources Limited (BSE)
26/11/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)
26/11/2021 Oilex LD (OEX)
26/11/2021 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
26/11/2021 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)
26/11/2021 (FME)
26/11/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
Trading Statement
22/11/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
23/11/2021 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)
23/11/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)
23/11/2021 (PHLL)
23/11/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
23/11/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
24/11/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
24/11/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)
24/11/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)
25/11/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
25/11/2021 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
25/11/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
25/11/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
Ex-Dividend
22/11/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
23/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
24/11/2021 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)
24/11/2021 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
25/11/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
25/11/2021 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
25/11/2021 Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust PLC (MAVT)
25/11/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
25/11/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
25/11/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
25/11/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)
25/11/2021 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
25/11/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
25/11/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
25/11/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)
25/11/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
25/11/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
25/11/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
25/11/2021 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)
25/11/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
25/11/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
25/11/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
25/11/2021 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)
25/11/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
25/11/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
25/11/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
25/11/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
25/11/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
25/11/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
25/11/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)
25/11/2021 Invesco Asia Trust PLC (IAT)
25/11/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
25/11/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
