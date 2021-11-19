CA
25/11/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
DE
23/11/2021 08:30 flash PMI
24/11/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
25/11/2021 07:00 GDP
25/11/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
ES
22/11/2021 08:00 trade balance
22/11/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
25/11/2021 08:00 PPI
EU
22/11/2021 15:00 FCCI flash consumer confidence indicator
23/11/2021 09:00 flash PMI
FR
23/11/2021 08:15 flash PMI
23/11/2021 11:00 OECD trade statistics release
IE
22/11/2021 11:00 WPI
25/11/2021 11:00 labour force survey
IT
25/11/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
JP
22/11/2021 05:00 steel production
24/11/2021 00:30 flash manufacturing PMI
24/11/2021 23:50 services producer price index
25/11/2021 05:00 supermarket sales
25/11/2021 06:00 revised machine tool orders
UK
23/11/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
24/11/2021 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
25/11/2021 17:00 Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey participates in Cambridge Union event
US
22/11/2021 15:00 existing home sales
23/11/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
23/11/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
23/11/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
24/11/2021 12:00 MBA weekly wortgage applications survey
24/11/2021 13:30 trade balance
24/11/2021 13:30 durable goods orders
24/11/2021 13:30 2nd estimate GDP
24/11/2021 13:30 jobless claims
24/11/2021 15:00 personal income & outlays
24/11/2021 15:00 new residential sales
24/11/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
24/11/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
24/11/2021 17:00 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
24/11/2021 19:00 Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes
