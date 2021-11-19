StockMarketWire.com - Halma said it had acquired Infinite Leap for its medical sector business, CenTrak, which provides location services for healthcare facilities, for up to $47 million.
Infinite Leap, a healthcare consulting and services provider for real-time location technologies, based in Fargo, North Dakota, USA, was also developing unique new hardware and software solutions for applications adjacent to CenTrak's core market.
The initial cash consideration was $30 million, and Halma agreed to pay additional earn-out considerations -- based on growth targets in each of the two financial years to 30 September 2023 -- up to an aggregate maximum of US$17 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
