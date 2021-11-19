StockMarketWire.com - Supply chain company Wincanton hiked its dividend after reporting higher first-half profit as revenue was boosted by ongoing growth in e-commerce.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit was up 31.4% to £25.1 million as revenue increased by 19.3% to £690.3 million.
'The growth of eCommerce activity, including the start-up of the dark store operation for Waitrose, has led to revenue growth of over 50% in the digital & eFulfilment sector,' the company said.
'Driver cost headwinds mitigated by business model; less than 20% of group revenue is closed book transport of which price increases or exits have been agreed on c.90%,' it added.
The interim dividend was raised by 40% to 4.00 pence per share
Looking ahead, Wincanton said it remained on track to deliver full year profits consistent with market expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.