StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapeutics maker ReNeuron said its stem cell platform new data showed commercial potential to develop therapeutics for peripheral nerve repair.
The data showed that ReNeuron's CTX-iPSCs 'can be differentiated to produce Schwann cells [...] and when present in the appropriate three-dimensional configuration, could promote the regrowth of nerve axons damaged by traumatic injury, thus hopefully resulting in the regain of lost functions,' the company said.
Rebecca Powell from the University College London Centre for Nerve Engineering had presented new data.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
