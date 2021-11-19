StockMarketWire.com - Pioneer Media said it had raised about C$1.1 million in a private placement to raise funds for additional investments.

The company sold 1,103,932 units at C$1.00 per unit.

Each unit consisted of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable at C$1.50 for 24 months from the date of closing.

The company said it intended to use the funds raised to 'acquire additional investments in Web3, NFT-Gaming, eSport, mobile gaming, and related sectors.;


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com