StockMarketWire.com - SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust said it had invested invested approximately $21 million in an operational portfolio of LED lighting projects in the United States, together with a 50% stake in Future Energy Solutions Lighting, the business that developed the projects.
FES provided energy efficient lighting solutions to enterprises across the US, in exchange for fixed monthly payments, using a lighting as a service model.
The transaction added to the company's existing investments in LED lighting, including Santander UK lighting, Moy Park lighting and projects within Spark US Energy Efficiency.
In parallel to this investment, SEEIT has also been granted a right of first refusal to fund a £150 million plus pipeline of European projects with an affiliate of FES through a bilateral negotiation.
