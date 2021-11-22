StockMarketWire.com - Customer relationship management software company Cerillion reported annual profit that more doubled as new business wins bolstered performance.
For the year ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit rose 181% to £7.4 million as revenue increased 25% to £26.1 million.
New orders rose by 43% to £33.3 million.
A final dividend of 5.00p per share was proposed, up from 3.75 pence, bringing the total dividend for the year to 7.1p per share, up 29%
'We believe that Cerillion remains well-positioned to deliver another strong performance over the new financial year,' the company said.
'The back-order book stands at a record level, providing strong visibility of revenues, and the pipeline of new business is strong.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
