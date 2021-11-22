StockMarketWire.com - Design and printing business materials company Grafenia narrowed first-half losses, driven by cost cuts and higher revenue.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £0.78 million from £1.29 million year-on-year as revenue increased to £6.31 million from £5.25 million.
Overheads were £3.04m compared to £3.08m in the same period last year
'We're currently in the second half of our financial year. Trading in October was ahead of last year and November should end better than last year,' the company said.
