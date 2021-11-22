StockMarketWire.com - Customer engagement software company Pelatro said it had won a contract worth about $1 million from an unnamed African telco to provide its mViva campaign management solution.
The contract, which included a provision for extension after the initial period, would be carried out on a managed services basis, payable as a fixed monthly fee.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
