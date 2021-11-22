StockMarketWire.com - People-screening technology company Thruvision reported wider first-half losses as revenue more than halved after last year's large sale to US Customs and Border Protection in H1 wasn't repeated this year.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses widened to £2.0 million form £502 million year-on-year as revenue slumped to £2.0 million from £4.7 million.
First-half revenue in the prior had contained a single order from US Customs and Border Protection, resulting in revenue of £2.9 million in the period which didn't recur in H1 2022.
Further orders from CBP were anticipated in H2 2022, the company said.
'With profit protection performing strongly, growing confidence about our strategic prospects with CBP and continued improvements in broader international market conditions, we remain confident of achieving growth in full year revenue and an improvement in our cash position in H2 as the business returns to its pre-pandemic growth trajectory,' the company said.
