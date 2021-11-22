StockMarketWire.com - Dialight said revenue growth had lagged order intake amid supply-chain issues in the period from 30 June to 31 October 2021, and LED lighting supplier lifted its debt expectations following increased costs.
Order intake year to date was up 34%, driven by a 'strong performance in the lighting segment,' the company said.
'Due to widely publicised, market-wide supply chain issues, revenue growth has lagged order intake, due principally to the availability of electronic components and metal work,' the company said.
'To ensure supply continuity, the group has increased inventory levels ... [t]his has led to an increase in our full year net debt expectations, to a range of between £12 and £14 million,' it added.
'Our expectations for the year remain unchanged. However, we remain mindful of the ongoing supply chain disruptions which may continue into 2022.'
