Interim Result

24/11/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

24/11/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

24/11/2021 Arena Events Group PLC (ARE)

24/11/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)

24/11/2021 Revolution Beauty Group PLC (REVB)

24/11/2021 First Property Group PLC (FPO)

24/11/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)

24/11/2021 (CORD)

24/11/2021 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)

24/11/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)

25/11/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)

25/11/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)

25/11/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)

25/11/2021 Shearwater Group PLC (SWG)

25/11/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)

25/11/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

25/11/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

25/11/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)

25/11/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)

29/11/2021 Molten Ventures PLC (GROW)

30/11/2021 Sosandar PLC (SOS)

30/11/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)

30/11/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)

30/11/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)

30/11/2021 Reneuron Group PLC (RENE)

30/11/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)

30/11/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)

01/12/2021 Tpximpact Holdings PLC (TPX)

01/12/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)

01/12/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)

01/12/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)

01/12/2021 Loungers PLC (LGRS)



Final Result

24/11/2021 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)

24/11/2021 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)

24/11/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)

24/11/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)

24/11/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)

24/11/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)

25/11/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)

25/11/2021 Mj Hudson Group PLC (MJH)

30/11/2021 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)

30/11/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)

30/11/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

30/11/2021 Contango Holdings Plc Ord 1p (CGO)

30/11/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)

30/11/2021 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)

30/11/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)

30/11/2021 Marston's PLC (MARS)

30/11/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)

30/11/2021 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)

01/12/2021 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)



AGM / EGM

24/11/2021 (OCTP)

24/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)

24/11/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)

24/11/2021 Prairie Mining Ltd (PDZ)

24/11/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)

24/11/2021 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)

24/11/2021 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)

24/11/2021 European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH)

24/11/2021 (MXC)

24/11/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)

24/11/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

24/11/2021 Darktrace PLC (DARK)

25/11/2021 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)

25/11/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)

25/11/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)

25/11/2021 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)

25/11/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)

25/11/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)

25/11/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)

26/11/2021 Oilex LD (OEX)

26/11/2021 Base Resources Limited (BSE)

26/11/2021 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)

26/11/2021 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)

26/11/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)

26/11/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)

26/11/2021 (FME)

26/11/2021 Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4)

26/11/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)

29/11/2021 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)

29/11/2021 Mysale Group PLC (MYSL)

29/11/2021 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)

29/11/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)

29/11/2021 Brown Advisory Us Smaller Companies PLC (BASC)

30/11/2021 Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO)

30/11/2021 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)

30/11/2021 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)

30/11/2021 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)

30/11/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)

01/12/2021 Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd (TPOU)

01/12/2021 Avation PLC (AVAP)

01/12/2021 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)

01/12/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

01/12/2021 Gabelli Merger Plus Trust Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (GMPP)



Trading Statement

24/11/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

24/11/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)

24/11/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)

25/11/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)

25/11/2021 Tclarke PLC (CTO)

25/11/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)

25/11/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)

30/11/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)

01/12/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)



Ex-Dividend

24/11/2021 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)

24/11/2021 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)

25/11/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

25/11/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)

25/11/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)

25/11/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)

25/11/2021 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)

25/11/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

25/11/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

25/11/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)

25/11/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)

25/11/2021 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)

25/11/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)

25/11/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)

25/11/2021 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)

25/11/2021 Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust PLC (MAVT)

25/11/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)

25/11/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)

25/11/2021 Invesco Asia Trust PLC (IAT)

25/11/2021 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)

25/11/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)

25/11/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

25/11/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)

25/11/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)

25/11/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)

25/11/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

25/11/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

25/11/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

25/11/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

25/11/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)

25/11/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)

26/11/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)

26/11/2021 Tesco PLC (TSCO)

26/11/2021 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)

26/11/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)

26/11/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)

26/11/2021 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)

26/11/2021 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)

26/11/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)

26/11/2021 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)

26/11/2021 Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE)

26/11/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)

26/11/2021 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)

26/11/2021 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)

26/11/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)

26/11/2021 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)

29/11/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)

29/11/2021 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)

29/11/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)



