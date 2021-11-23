StockMarketWire.com - Industrial thread manufacturer Coats reported that organic revenue rose by more than a fifth as a recovery in demand and new business wins boosted performance.

For the period 1 July 2021 to 31 October 2021, revenue grew 22% year-on-year, and up 6% versus 2019.

'Strong operational performance, demand recovery, market share gains and customer wins have continued, despite recent lockdown impacts in Vietnam which have now subsided,' the company said,

Looking ahead, the company anticipated performance for the full year 2021 would be in line with its expectations.

The group will release its full year 2021 results on 3 March 2022.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com