StockMarketWire.com - IT infrastructure technology and services company Softcat reported year-on-year profit and revenue growth in the first quarter of the year as demand remained 'high.'
For the first quarter ended 31 October 2021, the company said it delivered year-on-year growth in revenue, gross profit and operating profit.
'The team has continued to perform well during the first quarter and we saw good growth from both mid-market and enterprise corporate customers as well as the public sector,' the company said.
'Customer demand has remained high and the hardware supply situation is stable.'
'The board is pleased with the progress to date which has met expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
