StockMarketWire.com - News publisher Reach said revenue growth was currently ahead of full-year expectations following a recovery in digital advertising despite growth returning to a more normalised pattern in the second half of the year.

For the period from 28 June 2021 to 21 November 2021, revenue was up 1.2% overall, with digital up 17.2% and print down 3.5%.

'A strong digital revenue performance in the period was driven by yield expansion, supported by strategic delivery and a recovery in digital advertising versus 2020,' the company said.

Looking ahead, the company said revenue was currently trading ahead of full year expectations.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com