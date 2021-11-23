StockMarketWire.com - Food services company Compass reported annual profit that more than doubled as cost cuts offset a fall in revenue owing to the due to the pandemic impact.
For the year ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £464 million from £210 million year-on-year, while revenue fell to £17.91 billion from £19.94 billion.
Looking ahead, the company said progress was expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year due to mobilisation costs and inflationary pressures.
Looking ahead, H1 FY22 underlying operating margin was anticipated to be over 6%, with an exit rate of about 7%, while organic revenue growth was expected to be in a range of 20% to 25%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.