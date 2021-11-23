StockMarketWire.com - Food producer Cranswick reported a rise in profit in the first half of the year as ongoing 'elevated' retail demand offset reduced level of revenue from its Far Eastern export markets.
For the 26 weeks ended 25 September 2021, pre-tax profit profit was 17.7% higher at £63.2 million as revenue grew 6.6% to £993.1 million.
The interim dividend was increased by 7.0% to 20.0p per share from 18.7p per share previously.
'The unprecedented, well publicised, industry wide labour and supply chain challenges have been well managed with excellent customer service levels maintained,' the company said.
'The cost inflation we are experiencing across a number of our inputs is being proactively managed and recovered.'
'Our outlook for the current year is unchanged and we have a solid platform from which to continue Cranswick's successful long-term development,' it added.
