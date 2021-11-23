StockMarketWire.com - Online electricals retailer AO World warned on profit as supply chain woes and rising costs to weigh on performance in the run-up to the key Christmas shopping period.
The all-important current peak trading period 'is significantly softer than we anticipated only eight weeks ago,' the company warned, citing rising shipping costs, material input prices and consumer price inflation.
'As a result, we now expect full year Group revenue to be flat to minus 5% year on year, with group Adjusted EBITDA in the range of £10m to £2 million.
The profit warning arrived even as the company swung to a first-half loss even as revenue grew.
For the six months ended 30 September, pre-tax losses were £10.4 million compared with a profit of £17.7 million year-on-year, while revenue was
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.