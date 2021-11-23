StockMarketWire.com - Water services company Svern Trent reported a rise in profit, led by stronger performance in its services business and higher consumption from non-household customers.
For the six months ended 30 September, pre-tax profit rose 16.1% to £146.9 million as revenue increased 8% to £958.2 million.
Turnover was driven by 'higher consumption from non-household customers in our regulated water and waste water business and strong performance in our operating services business,' the company said.
The interim dividend was raised by 0.6% to 40.86 pence.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
