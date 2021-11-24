CA
25/11/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
29/11/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
29/11/2021 13:30 balance of payments
30/11/2021 13:30 GDP
CH
26/11/2021 08:00 GDP
30/11/2021 08:00 kof economic barometer
CN
30/11/2021 02:30 CFLP non-manufacturing PMI
30/11/2021 02:30 CFLP manufacturing PMI
DE
25/11/2021 07:00 GDP
25/11/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
29/11/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
30/11/2021 08:55 labour market statistics (incl unemployment)
ES
25/11/2021 08:00 PPI
29/11/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
30/11/2021 08:00 retail sales
EU
26/11/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
29/11/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
30/11/2021 10:00 flash estimate euro area inflation
FR
26/11/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
30/11/2021 07:45 provisional CPI
30/11/2021 07:45 GDP - detailed figures
30/11/2021 07:45 PPI
IE
25/11/2021 11:00 labour force survey
29/11/2021 11:00 retail sales index
IT
25/11/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
26/11/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
29/11/2021 09:00 PPI
30/11/2021 09:00 GDP
30/11/2021 10:00 provisional CPI
JP
25/11/2021 05:00 supermarket sales
25/11/2021 06:00 revised machine tool orders
25/11/2021 23:30 CPI
26/11/2021 00:30 import & export statistics
28/11/2021 23:50 preliminary retail sales
29/11/2021 23:30 labour force survey
29/11/2021 23:50 preliminary industrial production
UK
25/11/2021 17:00 Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey participates in Cambridge Union event
29/11/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
29/11/2021 09:30 monetary & financial statistics
US
26/11/2021 18:00 financial markets close early on day after Thanksgiving. Markets close at 13:00 EST
30/11/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
30/11/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
