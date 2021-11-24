StockMarketWire.com - ContourGlobal said that it had completed the acquisition of Green Hunter, a portfolio of solar photovoltaic assets in Italy, for €45.6 million.
The deal, which was conducted in partnership with Energy Infrastructure Partners was signed on June 4, 2021 and completed on 23 November.
Following completion, the company and Energy Infrastructure Partners would own 51% and 49% respectively of the acquired entity.
'The acquired assets will contribute approximately €8 million of Adjusted EBITDA on an annual basis,' ContourGlobal said.
'The transaction is part of our operationally led solar strategy in Italy with our long-time partner EIP and it will increase our installed solar capacity in the Italian market by approximately 24%.'
