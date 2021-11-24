StockMarketWire.com - Drinks company Britvic reported a rise in annual profit as revenue was boosted by a recovery in its out-of-home business as economies reopened.
For the year ended 30 September, pre-tax profit rose to £142.9 from £111.2 million as revenue increased 6.6% to £1.41 billion.
'As COVID-19 restrictions eased in the second half, out-of-home volumes rebounded strongly, while the at-home channel remained robust,' the company said.
'Immediate consumption volumes benefited from increased mobility levels and people holidaying domestically, recovering back to 2019 levels in quarter four,' it added.
The full year dividend was raised 12% to 24.2 pence.
The company said it had seen encouraging trading with volumes in first six weeks of the year ahead of FY21 and FY20.
'In 2022 we anticipate making further progress with revenue, profit and margin ahead of 2021.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.