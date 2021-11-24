StockMarketWire.com - Heat management technology group Zenova said it had won a three-year contract from a Spanish company to supply its products in four European countries.
The contract, which commences on 1 January 2022, is with a Spanish company that would become an authorised distributor of Zenova products and would promote and sell them to its clients in Spain, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.
Under the terms of the contract, the authorised distributor had committed to purchase a minimum value of €9.8 million of Zenova's products over the next three-years, with €1.8 million due in 2022.
'Products the Authorised Distributer will promote and sell in these countries include Zenova's insulating render, insulating paint and fire-resistant paint, plus fire safety products the company plans to launch in 2022,' the company said.
