StockMarketWire.com - Technology Minerals said its 49% owned subsidiary Recyclus had signed a partnership agreement with Slicker Recycling, a waste management company, to create a venture aimed at improving battery recycling in the UK.
Under the agreement, the companies would launch a national initiative with the aim of improving the UK capability for battery recycling from dangerous, small-scale manual operations to recycling safely and sustainably on an industrial scale.
'The partnership is expected to be a driver in Technology Minerals' growth strategy and aim to increase its recycling capacity in 2022 for lead-acid batteries to 16,000 tonnes per annum and 5,000 tonnes per annum for lithium-ion batteries,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
