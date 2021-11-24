StockMarketWire.com - Technology Minerals said its 49% owned subsidiary Recyclus had signed a partnership agreement with Slicker Recycling, a waste management company, to create a venture aimed at improving battery recycling in the UK.

Under the agreement, the companies would launch a national initiative with the aim of improving the UK capability for battery recycling from dangerous, small-scale manual operations to recycling safely and sustainably on an industrial scale.

'The partnership is expected to be a driver in Technology Minerals' growth strategy and aim to increase its recycling capacity in 2022 for lead-acid batteries to 16,000 tonnes per annum and 5,000 tonnes per annum for lithium-ion batteries,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com